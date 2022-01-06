According to social media posts from the family and an obituary web page, a 13-year-old boy from New Jersey suddenly died from a heart attack on January 4, 2022, just seven months after his second Covid shot.

A June 6, 2021, Facebook post from the child’s mother, Jennifer O’Drain, shows him giving a thumbs up from a doctor’s office along with the caption, “Sec shot done.” Fast-forward less than seven months and Jennifer’s husband Trent wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post, “Dear family and friends. Our son Jack had an unexplained cardiac arrest on New Year’s Eve shortly after the ball dropped while playing with his friends.”

“He is on life support at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia,” the father continued. “Jennifer and I have been by his side, holding his hand and praying for healing and hope. The outpouring of support has truly been what is keeping us going. I love you all and please pray for our son. God help us.” Days later, Jack tragically passed away.

His obituary page reads, “Jack will always be remembered for his big heart, love of learning and loyalty to family and friends. He was extremely bright; he attended Voorhees Middle School and was […]