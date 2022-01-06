According to social media posts from the family and an obituary web page, a 13-year-old boy from New Jersey suddenly died from a heart attack on January 4, 2022, just seven months after his second Covid shot.
A June 6, 2021, Facebook post from the child’s mother, Jennifer O’Drain, shows him giving a thumbs up from a doctor’s office along with the caption, “Sec shot done.” Fast-forward less than seven months and Jennifer’s husband Trent wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post, “Dear family and friends. Our son Jack had an unexplained cardiac arrest on New Year’s Eve shortly after the ball dropped while playing with his friends.”
“He is on life support at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia,” the father continued. “Jennifer and I have been by his side, holding his hand and praying for healing and hope. The outpouring of support has truly been what is keeping us going. I love you all and please pray for our son. God help us.” Days later, Jack tragically passed away.
His obituary page reads, “Jack will always be remembered for his big heart, love of learning and loyalty to family and friends. He was extremely bright; he attended Voorhees Middle School and was […]
Read the whole story at www.infowars.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker