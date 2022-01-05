Congressman Crenshaw, the RINO that accused the real conservatives in the party of being “grifters,” is now coming after staunch conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene yet again. This time, he’s attacking her for reacting to her ban from Twitter, saying that she’s “playing the victim.” Writing on his Instagram story, he said: “Instead of playing the victim about censorship maybe use your position as a LEGISLATOR to help pass LEGISLATION against censorship. Luckily I’ve already done all the hard work for you and drafted a bill that would change Section 230 to prohibit political censorship. Want to co-sponsor before I introduce it? Or prefer to keep up with petty and childish attacks? Your call.” He included a link to the proposed legislation, which would “ limit immunity under such section for actions based on racial, sexual, political affiliation, or ethnic grounds ” and “ preserve access to lawful content and prevent discrimination and unfair methods of competition on the internet .” This poll gives you free access to our premium politics newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. If effective, it’s about what America needs to win in the fight against Big Tech for freedom of speech on the internet.But Crenshaw is […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

