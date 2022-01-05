Reading Time: 3 minutes

Charlotte, NC — If you’re white and middle class, the push for health care “equity” could kill you.

Prominent medical organizations and the Biden administration are pushing for rules that will move “disadvantaged” populations to the front of the line for scarce medical resources — think vaccines, ventilators, monoclonal antibody treatments. That means everyone else waits longer, in some cases too long.

If the public doesn’t push back soon, getting fair treatment in the hospital will become as hard as getting into college or getting hired on your own merits.

Last week, the New York Post reported that the New York City Taskforce on Racial Inclusion and Equity prioritized the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits to 31 neighborhoods. Staten Island’s racially diverse North Shore got 13 testing sites, while the mostly white South Shore got none.

Meanwhile, the state’s Department of Health announced that scarce monoclonal antibody treatments will be allocated to patients based on who has the most risk factors. Risk factors include age, vaccine status, medical conditions and, you guessed it, “non-white race or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity.”If this outrage were happening only in New York, the remedies would be simple. Voters have already thrown out Mayor Bill de Blasio, […]