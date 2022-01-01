It’s no secret to our readers that we aren’t fans of Google or any of their properties. This biggest of the Big Tech Baddies has taken it upon themselves to be the “arbiters of truth” who determine what we’re allowed to see and what is too dangerous for our feeble minds. A perfect example of this is happening right now as many people search for Dr. Robert Malone and “mass formation psychosis.”

The phenomenon has been making its rounds ever since Dr. Malone appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast yesterday and discussed it. Here’s a story from RedState for background:

“Mass formation psychosis.”

No, it doesn’t refer to a screwed-up flock of geese flying south for the winter.

In a Christmas Day article titled COVID Has Been Overtaken by a Secondary Pandemic—and It’s Real, I discussed Illness Anxiety Disorder, or “health anxiety.” Specifically COVID-related Illness Anxiety Disorder. As defined by Mayo Clinic, Illness Anxiety, in part, is needlessly worrying about becoming seriously ill.

There have been many commentaries about mass formation psychosis that have hit major conservative news outlets today. I even posted one from Dr. Joseph Mercola last month that has had a resurgence in popularity. Several reaction videos have been made as well with many diving deeper than what Dr. Malone could cover on Rogan’s show.

But instead of linking to the video of Dr. Malone, any of the stories that dive into the phenomenon, or even reaction videos that expand on the concept, Google decided to promote some random dude’s minute-and-a-half video “debunking” it when people search them for “mass formation psychosis.”

Google has now made this random guy’s video attacking Dr Malone on Mass Formation Psychosis the top result when you search for it On DuckDuck it comes right up at the top pic.twitter.com/5uVRs100KB — Mass Formation Poso (@JackPosobiec) January 1, 2022

Even if we discard the indisputable fact that the guy in the video is a mental lightweight while attempting to attack the inventor of the mRNA technology that powers the jabs, we can’t find any algorithmic reason for his video to be ranked at the top, well ahead of actual experts in mass formation psychosis. This is a manual action, a direct hit-job by Google against Dr. Malone and his warnings about the injections.

Meanwhile, the same search on DuckDuckGo lists Dr. Malone’s detailed Substack article about the phenomenon at the top. Well done!

Big Tech and mainstream media are dead-set on defending every penny of Big Pharma’s massive vaccine windfall. That should tell you all you need to know about what really motivates Google to do what they do.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker