We know what the problems are with the Covid vaccines, namely that they’re neither safe nor effective. Some have good theories about why they’re being pushed so hard for The Great Reset. But there have been a scant few studies that dive into how the jabs kill people. Now, we have a new study (PDF) that is shedding light on the issue.

In layman’s terms, the study claims the jabs confuse the immune system into attacking not just the coronavirus (which it doesn’t handle very well) but also the organs and cells of the host body itself. This is why we see athletes collapsing on the field with no preexisting health conditions shortly after they get injected. It’s why there have been millions of adverse reactions worldwide. It also explains why there have been so few autopsies performed on bodies of those who apparently died from the vaccines.

According to The New American:

A paper entitled “On COVID vaccines: why they cannot work, and irrefutable evidence of their causative role in deaths after vaccination” was published by Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. and Arne Burkhardt, M.D., both Germany-based and widely published scientists in their fields. The findings were presented during an interdisciplinary symposium on COVID shots’ safety and efficacy on December 10, and if they received the attention and regard they deserve from health authorities, the vaccination campaign would be arguably stopped today.

As shown in the study, 14 of the 15 vaccinated patients who died had autoimmune damage in different organs, i.e., the patients’ immune systems were attacking their own organs.

The doctors noted that prior to death, only four of the 15 patients had been treated in the ICU for more than two days, while most of the patients were never hospitalized and either died at home, on the street, at work, in the car, or in home-care facilities. That fact implies that therapeutic intervention was “unlikely to have significantly influenced the post-mortem findings,” per the paper.

Coroners did not link the deaths to COVID vaccinations, and in most cases, “[ar]rhythmogenic heart failure” was postulated as the cause of death. Why would one’s immune system go wild and attack something it is designed to protect?

We’ll get to the science momentarily, but let’s piece this together with some other facts we already know and ask some serious questions. Is this why Big Pharma has been so reticent about their testing and clinical results, pushing revelations to decades out? Are doctors and scientists being silenced by the powers-that-be through bribery, bullying, and blackmail? Who knows about these effects in Washington DC? Does Anthony Fauci have anything to say about this study?

Here’s an excerpt:

A fundamental mistake underlying the development of the COVID-19 vaccines was to neglect the functional distinction between the two major categories of antibodies which the body produces in order to protect itself from pathogenic microbes.

The first category (secretory IgA) is produced by immune cells (lymphocytes) which are located directly underneath the mucous membranes that line the respiratory and intestinal tract. The antibodies produced by these lymphocytes are secreted through and to the surface of the mucous membranes.

These antibodies are thus on site to meet air-borne viruses, and they may be able to prevent viral binding and infection of the cells. The second category of antibodies (IgG and circulating IgA) occur in the bloodstream. These antibodies protect the internal organs of the body from infectious agents that try to spread via the bloodstream.

Vaccines that are injected into the muscle – i.e., the interior of the body – will only induce IgG and circulating IgA, not secretory IgA. Such antibodies cannot and will not effectively protect the mucous membranes from infection by SARS-CoV-2. Thus, the currently observed “breakthrough infections” among vaccinated individuals merely confirm the fundamental design flaws of the vaccines.

Measurements of antibodies in the blood can never yield any information on the true status of immunity against infection of the respiratory tract. The inability of vaccine-induced antibodies to prevent coronavirus infections has been reported in recent scientific publications.

The vaccines can trigger self-destruction

A natural infection with SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) will in most individuals remain localized to the respiratory tract. In contrast, the vaccines cause cells deep inside our body to express the viral spike protein, which they were never meant to do by nature. Any cell which expresses this foreign antigen will come under attack by the immune system, which will involve both IgG antibodies and cytotoxic Tlymphocytes. This may occur in any organ. We are seeing now that the heart is affected in many young people, leading to myocarditis or even sudden cardiac arrest and death. How and why such tragedies might causally be linked to vaccination has remained a matter of conjecture because scientific evidence has been lacking. This situation has now been rectified.

Conspiracy theorists have offered a wide range of explanations about why the vaccines are being pushed so hard and what the end goal is. This study seems to back one of the most popular theories about the jabs being part of a depopulation agenda that will be required for The Great Reset to be fully realized. If they can eliminate people over time through the jabs and disguise it all as something else, they can inch closer to their goals.

But it may be worse than that. Some have speculated that the jabs will be fully “activated” at a later date. There are theories about 5G being a method of triggering adverse reactions in a wider range of people. Others have suggested the ongoing regimen of booster shots and pills that are currently being pushed adamantly by many of the world’s governments will lead to massive depopulation.

Once someone is jabbed, they can’t get unjabbed. Considering the injections offer no protection against the spread of the disease and appear to only offer some protection as a treatment to mitigate some of the symptoms, it does not behoove most people to get injected. If this and other studies are accurate, then those who haven’t been jabbed should continue resisting the incessant pressure. As for those who have been jabbed, it may make sense to cease the booster regimen immediately.

That is NOT a doctor’s opinion as I am not a trained medical professional. That is a layman’s interpretation of the evidence we have available to us today. Please do not treat that as medical advice. I’m only offering what I believe to be true based on what I’ve learned about the disease and the jabs.

With that said, I am confident about my personal decision to remain resolute against getting jabbed or allowing members of my family to do so. Yes, there has been tremendous pressure to not only get jabbed but also to stop talking about the vaccines in a negative way. But the truth is the truth and my pursuit of it compels me to continue to share what I know as well as how I feel.

Here is the conclusion from the study:

Histopathologic analysis show clear evidence of vaccine-induced autoimmune-like pathology in multiple organs. That myriad adverse events deriving from such auto-attack processes must be expected to very frequently occur in all individuals, particularly following booster injections, is self-evident.

Beyond any doubt, injection of gene-based COVID-19 vaccines places lives under threat of illness and death. We note that both mRNA and vector-based vaccines are represented among these cases, as are all four major manufacturers.

