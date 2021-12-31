Ellen Gallery, a Virginia parent who was shocked by a poorly-written letter she received, decided to correct the errors and post the corrected version online on Thursday morning to mock them. The letter in question was sent on that same Thursday, and is signed by Ingrid Gant, the president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA.) “Hey @VEA4Kids, are you going to send out more of these grammar worksheets over break?” wrote Gallery on social media in the caption to the image of the marked-up document. The rambling letter talks about the possibility of postponing the students’ return in Jan. 2022 due to the Omicron variant of COVID. It also admonishes parents, emphasizing that ” CDC guidance for shortened quarantines (from 10 days to five days) refer to asymptomatic infection.” It goes on to state that “AEA is concerned that, in a rush to return employees and students to a classroom, symptoms will be explained away and more students will be infected.” Furthermore, the letter talked about the difficulty of serving meals to students, claiming that they had no good solution to avoid people being “unmasked [and] in close contact during those periods.” The letter is a mere five paragraphs in length, but Gallery and […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn