A coalition of seventeen Republican-led states filed an amicus brief in support of a challenge against the Nasdaq for a set of diversity rules for corporate boards of directors that were approved by the Securities and Exchanges Commission last August.

Article by Nicholas Dolinger from WND News Center.

The amicus brief (pdf), which was filed by Arizona, Alabama, and other 15 red states in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit on Monday, includes a litany of alleged abuses, including violations of the equal protection clause of the Constitution, infractions against traditional state jurisdictions, and an overreach of the Security and Exchange Commission’s authority.

The challenge is led by the Alliance for Fair Board Recruitment (AFFBR), an organization dedicated to “promoting[ing] the recruitment of corporate board members without regard to race, ethnicity, sex and sexual identity.” The organization previously challenged similar laws passed by California in 2018 and 2020.

The rules in dispute require all companies listed on the Nasdaq to report demographic data on the constitution of their boards of directors, including gender identity, racial background, and sexuality. The rules would require every board of directors to contain at least two “diverse directors,” including “at least one director who self-identifies as female and at least one director who self-identifies as an Underrepresented Minority or LGBTQ+,” or to provide a satisfactory explanation for why the company lacks directorial representation from these groups.

Failure to report data or to uphold the rule’s diversity expectations could result in the delisting of the company from the Nasdaq, effectively barring the company from the world’s second-largest stock exchange.

“[The SEC] has blessed explicit race-based requirements for listed corporations, and further threw in overt sex-based and sexual-orientation-based mandates to boot. And the type of preference it adopted is particularly pernicious: outright quotas rather than any sort of ‘plus factor,’” reads the objection from the seventeen states. “None of this is remotely lawful, and SEC has transgressed both constitutional and statutory limitations on its authority. Indeed, SEC’s Quota Rule ‘amount[s] to outright racial balancing, which is patently unconstitutional.’” The diversity requirements targeted by the new filing were approved last August by the SEC, and the warm reception they have received from that institution is consistent with the Biden administration’s initiatives to promote progressive notions of equity in the workplace. SEC chairman Gary Gensler, who was appointed by President Joe Biden earlier this year, said in a statement in August, “These rules reflect calls from investors for greater transparency about the people who lead public companies, and a broad cross-section of commenters supported the proposed board diversity disclosure rule.” AFFBR President Edward Blum told The Epoch Times in an emailed statement, “The members of the Alliance for Fair Board Recruitment are grateful that the attorneys general of seventeen states recognize Nasdaq’s unfair and unconstitutional board quotas. “It is our hope that the judges hearing this case will agree and end these polarizing requirements.” The Epoch Times has reached out to Nasdaq and the SEC for comment. Image by bfishadow via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker