An anonymous radiologist reports a shocking observation in 2021. This radiologist has witnessed a 360-fold increase in unexplained adenopathy following covid-19 vaccinations. Adenopathy is the medical term for swollen glands or swollen lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy). Adenopathy is not a specific disease, but it is an important symptom for some underlying condition. Doctors may not be adequately trained to identify when vaccines are the cause of the adenopathy.
The radiologist is speaking out with anonymity because he fears he will lose his job for reporting these vaccine-related observations. In his practice, the radiologist sees about one case of unexplained adenopathy every six months. However, once the covid-19 vaccines were rolled out, the radiologist has seen two to three cases of unexplained adenopathy per day! This is a 360-fold increase of a rare condition, and this is his most conservative estimate.
Do covid vaccines cause lymphatic disorders, autoimmune conditions, and/or cancer?
The human body contains approximately six hundred lymph nodes. These lymph nodes carry lymph and are an integral part of the human “immune system.” The fluids that pass through the body’s tissues are first filtered through the lymph nodes. The lymphatic system is responsible for providing white blood cells in order to help fight off infectious bacteria and viruses. If the lymph nodes and glands are swollen, it often indicates the body is fighting off an infection, like a common cold. Swollen lymph nodes are often accompanied by runny nose, sore throat, earache, fever and tiredness. The swelling could also indicate a more serious infection like strep, Lyme or HIV.
An infection is not the only cause of adenopathy. Certain medications such as Phenytoin are known to cause adenopathy. An injury anywhere in the body can cause edema, causing the lymph nodes to swell up near the site of injury. Could the self-replicating spike proteins from the mRNA vaccine be injuring the cells and tissues throughout the body?
Autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis can cause inflammation in the lymph nodes, the joints and other organs, causing adenopathy. Lupus is another autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of the lymph nodes, the skin, the organs and the joints. Swollen lymph nodes could also be the result of sarcoidosis. This inflammatory disease is diagnosed when inflammatory cells (called granulomas) grow in different parts of the body, including the lungs. Could immune responsive cells be attacking the body’s own cells in an effort to shut down these transcribed spike proteins?
Adenopathy can also indicate the presence of cancer. The most common ones include lymphoma, which is a cancer of the lymphatic system or a lymph node. The other is leukemia, which is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. Could covid vaccines be setting the body up for these types of cancers? The evidence is unclear in the short term. The long-term studies, however, are currently underway, and are being carried out live on the population.
Are doctors properly trained to connect vaccines to lymphatic disorders?
During a biopsy, doctors use a needle to remove a sample of the lymph node, so it can be examined under a microscope. The radiologist who spoke out about the rise in adenopathy said the biopsies showed similar results. The biopsies show no metastatic disease and no lymphoma. The swelling is considered “non-specific” and is therefore unexplained and determined to be from unknown causes. The unexplained rise in adenopathy could be pathological evidence for vaccine-induced inflammation, lymphatic disorders and autoimmune conditions that are just beginning to take shape.
Are doctors properly trained to connect lymphatic disorders to the toxins, byproducts and abnormal immune responses elicited by the experimental mRNA vaccines? People who suffer from adenopathy are instructed to ask their doctor why their lymph nodes are swollen. Doctors must record when the symptoms started, how severe they are, and what medications are involved. Doctors will feel the lymph nodes on the skin and check their size. Doctors will investigate the pain level of the lymph nodes and check their size and texture to make a final determination of the cause. Are doctors properly trained to objectively investigate covid-19 vaccines as a potential cause of injury, illness, and cancer? How many doctors have the guts to break ranks with the pharmaceutical companies that have dominated them for years?
Sources include:
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker