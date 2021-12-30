Covid-19 cases continue to spike in the Netherlands despite having 3/4ths of their population “fully vaccinated.” They generally love the jabs, but there is a very vocal segment of the population who are adamantly opposed to mandates, lockdowns, and Covid restrictions of any time. In fact, their riot police are on strike, prompting the government to postpone the people’s planned protest of lockdowns.

I’m not sure how that works, but hey, it’s Europe. It doesn’t have to make sense.

After the clear failure of the “vaccines” to stop or even slow the spread of Covid-19, the government has announced plans to put total insanity on full display. They are pushing boosters. Not one. Not two. According to Newsweek, they’re pushing SIX:

Hugo de Jonge, health minister of The Netherlands, has indicated the country could be preparing another three coronavirus booster vaccines.

De Jonge wrote a letter to his country’s parliament Wednesday suggesting the Netherlands should consider additional rounds of booster vaccines to fight new variants, with two of these in 2022 and another shot in 2023.

The letter also said that the Netherlands has enough booster vaccines for its current booster campaign.

In the letter, De Jonge wrote: “Certainly because only half of a regular vaccine is needed for a booster dose of Moderna, we now have sufficient vaccines for the current booster campaign and there is ample basis for possible extra booster rounds in the second quarter and the autumn of 2022 and in 2023.

As Albert Einstein allegedly said, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. The jabs aren’t working. They have never worked at preventing Covid from spreading, so why are there still mandates? Why are more mandates coming? Why are places like the Netherlands wanting more and more booster shots? With the lack of efficacy and inherent risks associated with the injections, why is anyone even taking them at all?

