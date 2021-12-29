Many of us knew this day would come. Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the technology used by companies like Pfizer and Moderna to produce their mRNA Covid “vaccines,” has been banned on Twitter. It’s currently showing he’s “suspended” but history tells us there’s no coming back from this type of status. Those who are temporarily suspended get to keep their feeds up.

Dr. Malone has been one of the most outspoken doctors discussing the vaccines, their lack of efficacy, and the risks associated with getting jabbed. He has been temporarily suspended in the past. Now, he’s banned for life.

As we’ve said for the past year, Twitter is not a place where patriots in general and vaccine-whistleblowers in particular should expect fair treatment. Despite his credentials, Dr. Malone used the platform to express opinions that run contrary to the accepted false narrative about the Covid injections. Now, he’ll need to find a new platform for the truths he’s been telling for months.

The desperation by Big Tech to suppress dissenting views on topics that are of utmost important to Americans, including the science behind the “vaccines,” has long been untenable. But with nobody holding them accountable, they have no need to defend their actions.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker