We’ve all seen the absurdity of biological males winning sporting events, breaking records, and shattering the dreams of biological females who can’t adequately compete against their transgender counterparts. Now, another female record has been broken by a biological male who used his brains instead of brawn to overcome every woman who has ever competed on the show.

Current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider, who used to be Thomas E Schneider before deciding to defy biology, just won his 18th match. That breaks the record for most wins by a “female” Jeopardy player, knocking down biological female Larissa Kelly’s record. According to MetroWeekly:

Schneider is now the highest-earning female contestant in Jeopardy’s 57-year history, after 18 consecutive victories as of Friday, Dec. 24.

Her total winnings stood at $706,800, beating previous record-holder Larissa Kelly, who earned $655,930 in regular season play and tournament competitions, NBC News reports.

Kelly, an academic and writer, celebrated Schneider’s achievement in a tweet.

“Well, it was fun to hold a Jeopardy record for a few years…but it’s been even more fun to watch @Jeopardamy set new standards for excellence, on the show and off,” Kelly wrote.

“Congratulations to Amy on becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the show’s history!”

Schneider responded to Kelly, writing: “Thanks so much, I’m honored to be in your company, and I look forward to some day watching the woman who beats us both!”

Women’s athletics have been under attack by the transgender movement for years. Now, women’s academics may be in jeopardy as well as Schneider flexes his mental muscles while gaslighting biological science.

