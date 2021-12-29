Rochelle Walensky

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday said testing at the end of quarantine is no longer needed because PCR tests can stay positive for up to 12 weeks.

The CDC has known about the faulty PCR tests from the beginning but they used the tests to destroy the economy and unseat Trump.

After December 31, 2021, the CDC will withdraw the use of the PCR test for COVID-19 testing. The CDC finally admitted the test does not differentiate between the flu and COVID virus.

This explains the disappearance of Flu cases in the US in 2020. It also inflated the COVID cases as Dr. Fauci and the DC elites knew would happen.

"So, what we do know is the PCR test after infection can be positive for up to 12 weeks so that is not going to be helpful," Walensky said