Jared Schmeck, the Oregon dad who went viral for his "Let's Go Brandon" remark to President Biden, told the Todd Starnes Show Tuesday he is considering running for political office in the future. When national radio host and best-selling author Todd Starnes asked if he plans to run for office, Schmeck laughed. "I want to get through this, pray about it and see what God has for me," he said. "At the end of the day, I want His will for my life. This is not anything that I expected or planned and I do believe that God put me in this position for a reason." The pro-Trump father of four added: "I strongly believe that standing up is the right thing to do here as long as that message that I'm portraying here is glorifying His name. I'll see where it goes once I get out of this tornado." Although Schmeck said he and his family […]

