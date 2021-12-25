An unprecedented number of professional soccer players have been falling on the field or during practice with the vast majority experiencing heart problems. This week alone, three players died from heart attacks despite being young and healthy.

Croatian Marin Cacic, 23, Algerian Soufiane Lokar, 30, and Omani Makhlid Al Raqadi, 29, all died this week from heart attacks. None had known preexisting conditions that could have caused their cardiac arrests. The bodies of all three are being examined to determine root causes of death.

The most closely guarded bit of information that many are seeking is the vaccination status of the players. But with the adoption rate in professional soccer nearing 100%, it’s almost certain all three were “fully vaccinated.”

Unfortunately, one conspicuous group who are not among those seeking this information are journalists. The stories have received zero coverage in the United States and international corporate media has avoided the obvious question. Searches on DuckDuckGo revealed no mentions one way or another about the players’ vaccine statuses. In fact, none of the stories that we checked mentioned Covid-19, vaccines, or boosters.

We will be digging deeper into these deaths and others in recent weeks. Requests have been sent for specific information from the teams regarding their vaccine status. As of press time, none of the teams have replied to our requests.

It will take the players in these leagues and others across the world to step up and force the answers to the questions to come out. If the deceased were vaccinated, it would behoove everyone in the league to know which brand of vaccines they were given. Unless the players get involved, we will likely never be given the information since corporate media doesn’t want to know… or to be more accurate, they don’t want US to know.

