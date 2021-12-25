Image via Twitter In much of the world, Christmas is no different than any other time of the year. And in Myanmar, that means the military’s crackdown on the civilians who oppose their rule continues unabated.
In eastern Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, thousands of civilians are taking refuge from an army offensive. According to eyewitnesses, one group was headed to refugee camps on the western edge of the township when they were arrested.
The official government newspaper claims there was heavy fighting in the area between the army and ethnic guerrilla forces, known as the Karenni National Progressive Party.
Whether the military was trying to make an intimidating statement or some other obscure reason will probably never be known. What is not in dispute is that at least 30 villagers — including dozens of women and children — were slaughtered and their bodies set on fire.
Associated Press: The witness who spoke to the AP said the remains were burned beyond recognition, and children’s and women’s clothes were found together with medical supplies and food. “The bodies were tied with ropes before being set on fire,” said the witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity because […]
Read the whole story at pjmedia.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach.
If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker