Image via Twitter In much of the world, Christmas is no different than any other time of the year. And in Myanmar, that means the military’s crackdown on the civilians who oppose their rule continues unabated.

In eastern Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, thousands of civilians are taking refuge from an army offensive. According to eyewitnesses, one group was headed to refugee camps on the western edge of the township when they were arrested.

The official government newspaper claims there was heavy fighting in the area between the army and ethnic guerrilla forces, known as the Karenni National Progressive Party.

Whether the military was trying to make an intimidating statement or some other obscure reason will probably never be known. What is not in dispute is that at least 30 villagers — including dozens of women and children — were slaughtered and their bodies set on fire.

Associated Press: The witness who spoke to the AP said the remains were burned beyond recognition, and children’s and women’s clothes were found together with medical supplies and food. “The bodies were tied with ropes before being set on fire,” said the witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity because […]