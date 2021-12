A Democratic Congresswoman got a taste of the results of policies she supports when she was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint in South Philadelphia.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Penn.) was approached by two armed men on her way to her 2017 Acura MDX today. They took her vehicle and her purse. Neither have been apprehended. According to The Epoch Times:

“She’s physically OK, but her vehicle and possessions are gone,” Scanlon’s spokesperson, Lauren Cox, told The Philadelphia Inquirer. Scanlon, a Democrat, represents Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District. That includes parts of South Philadelphia and Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Scanlon’s office, in a statement provided to WVPI-TV, said that two armed men approached her near FDR Park. “Wednesday afternoon, at around 2:45 p.m., Congresswoman Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint in FDR Park following a meeting at that location,” her office said. “The Congresswoman was physically unharmed. She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety.” Police told the station that the suspects demanded the keys to her vehicle, a 2017 Acura MDX with the Pennsylvania license plate LKG-8893, and took off with it. The vehicle was last seen being driven westbound on Pattison toward Penrose streets, they said. Chief Inspector Frank Vanore, who confirmed the incident, told the Inquirer that later, the two suspects were last seen driving Scanlon’s car toward Interstate 95 southbound. The FBI is now assisting in an investigation, he told the outlet. Scanlon’s government cell phone, identification, personal cell phone, and purse were also in the vehicle, officials told the station. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, released a statement after the incident. “Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and sadly, as we know, that hasn’t always been the case this year,” said Kenney, whose administration has been criticized for how it’s been dealing with a spike in violent crime this year.

Philadelphia is among over a dozen Democrat-run cities that have experienced skyrocketing crime numbers in recent years. Murders, rapes, and armed robberies are all up in Philadelphia, which Democrats completely control. Their “woke” Soros-backed District Attorney, Larry Krasner, has been among the weakest on crime in the nation. Scanlon has expressed support for his policies in the past.

It’s unlikely Scanlon will learn the lesson from this incident. Democrats never acknowledge when their policies are wrong. In fact, they usually double down. We can expect Philadelphia crime to continue to rise until the people get fed up enough to stop electing Democrats.

