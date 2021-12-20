You can see it in their eyes, you can hear it in their voices, you can read it in their words, intrusively controlling your life for the five billionth time. Anti-liberty leftists are afraid of Omicron, it haunts them at night while it provides copious excuses for their power by day. This kind of extreme panic was a ‘collective’ experience in the early days of the COVID crisis. With everyone running out en masse to buy toilet paper and hand sanitizer before cowering in their homes.

It is different this time around. There’s a giant divide between the believers in the Bill of Rights, liberty, and the nation’s far-left socialist elite. While the pro-freedom community is rapidly moving beyond COVID, the people who purport to be “progressive” are still stuck in the past, reveling in the days when the plandemic gave them all kinds of opportunities to posture and pontificate and micromanage everyone’s life. Review any of the propaganda output of the national socialist media and you will be treated to hair-on-fire stories of Omicron taking over the world.

With talk of a “perfect storm”; a triple whammy of the new variant, Delta AND flu, the fear is palpable in the denizens of the anti-liberty left. They naturally enjoy the times, and the ratings, when they can emote solemn declarations of a dire emergency. That’s changed as this time around they are seriously scared that Omicron could be the death knell for the pandemic power trip they’ve been on – never mind that they openly admit that most of the world’s vaccines likely won’t prevent infection from Omicron, they’re still full speed ahead on the same old insanity. You do have to wonder why our dear leader is waiting until Tuesday to announce his plans or leave the border wide open, as have many others.

Compare the obvious fear of the anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far left with normal people. The pro-freedom majority just want to be left alone to live their lives. Without being lectured every five minutes about wearing a virus spreader face mask and getting the latest booster shot, or whatever ‘progressive’ penance we must perform for Der Fuhrer Fauci. Most of us who want to get back to the wonderful freedom of normalcy have had enough of pandemic theater. We’re ready to move on with our lives and the Omicron variant may be just what evolutionary biology ordered.

Consider the following thought experiment in comparing two random variants. Sadly, that excludes you authoritarian leftists out there who only feign following the science, the same way you pretend that you’re “democratic” proponents of “progress” and “liberal”. Despite what some may imagine, the SARS-CoV-2 virus only has one evolutionary purpose: to replicate itself as much as possible with each variant in competition with all the others, taking into consideration the random mutations that would make it more successful in this replication competition.

For our thought experiment let’s say we have two Variants, we’ll call them A and B. While Variant A has a severe effect on its host organism with accompanying severe symptoms, Variant B has a mild effect on its host organism with mild symptoms. Patients with Variant A are likely going to be affected by these severe symptoms and seek medical treatment. The community will no doubt track them, and measures will be quickly taken to stop the spread of Variant A. This will result in the exact opposite of what will help it replicate.

All the severe symptoms of Variant A will put it on an evolutionary dead-end road in comparison to Variant B. Contrast this with Variant B, where patients with this virus might not notice their mild symptoms. They could appear to be normal, and they will interact with the community passing Variant B onto others. As is the case with the vaccinated, but that’s a different story.

This could explain why the Omicron variant is spreading so fast. It also could explain the danger to the anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far left and the strange divide in the reaction to the news. Authoritarians have lost the plot in overreacting to what has been a mild form of COVID, so far. It can’t be just that they see it as a new chapter in what can we do to bend the people to our will, just for the fun of it.

As always, they have aptly demonstrated that they don’t see COVID as a threat. Because if they did, they would have closed the border to the illegal invasion months ago. So, the only real explanation is that they are afraid that it could act as a “natural vaccine” and be the end to their pandemic power trip.

It was a few days ago that a scientist postulated that Contracting omicron could act as ‘natural vaccine’:

Catching the omicron variant could act as a “natural vaccine” among people who are currently unvaccinated against coronavirus, an immunologist has suggested.

Eleanor Riley, a professor of immunology and infectious diseases at the University of Edinburgh, said that Britons are “very likely” to contract the variant “in the next couple of weeks”.

“Everybody’s very likely to experience it in the next few weeks. If it is milder, and we know infection induces an immune response, [so] it is possible that this could act as a natural vaccine, getting to those people who have so far been unwilling to be vaccinated,” Prof Riley told BBC Radio 4.

Others in the freedom community have been thinking along the same lines, and that was way too much for a senior researcher at Media Matters when Ben Shapiro had the audacity to state that Omicron “may be the solution to the pandemic.” Funny thing is, while he posted a tweet on the subject, it doesn’t seem to have gained too much traction. It’s almost as if the anti-liberty left glimpsed a bit of the real world outside the authoritarian bubble and realized that Ben Shapiro was correct and that Omicron is a danger, but only to their power.

In a cringe-worthy rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” themed for the anti-liberty left’s favorite disease. Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institute of Health, had a version entitled “Somewhere Past the Pandemic.” singing about a time in the future when once again we will all be free. Very much like how the old Soviet Union would talk of a wondrous worker’s utopia that was always just around the corner. A vague promise, just out of reach if we just give the authoritarian left a little more control over our lives. Sort of like “15 days to slow the spread”.

The rest of us on the sane side of the pandemic divide have had enough of this. Polling shows that Most Americans are ‘Worn Out’ By Covid. The poll shows that nearly half feel angry about how the COVID crisis has impacted their daily lives. It doesn’t help that the authoritarian left has exploited the disease to cynically take power whenever they can and playing games with virus spreader and vaccine mandates that have had the opposite effect in keeping people safe.

Now that the Omicron variant is spreading, we can see why they are afraid of it while everyone else is calm. Anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far left have always used a crisis to gain power – if evolutionary logic has anything to do with it. That crisis could be ending and so could their death grip on power.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker