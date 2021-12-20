The Biden-Harris regime really wants the “unvaccinated” to be outcasts. They want them excommunicated from society and they want triple-vaxxed Americans to see their “unclean” family, friends, and acquaintances as evil incarnate.

Today, the White House posted a three-sentence statement with the intention of dividing the nation and pitting citizens against citizens.

History has shown us how the most dangerous leaders in world history have used division to serve their useful purposes. One very famous version was "the clean and the unclean". pic.twitter.com/E8WS7YiCSz — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2021

We are intent on not letting Omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated. You’ve done the right thing, and we will get through this.

For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm.

Declaring the vaccinated have “done the right thing” means that Americans are being told by the regime that the unvaccinated have done the wrong thing with their choice to not get jabbed. There is no distinction about natural immunity, religious objections, age, or an unwillingness to participate in an experiment for the sake of “protection” from a disease with a massive recovery rate for the young and health.

This in an unambiguous and only lightly-veiled attempt by the Biden-Harris regime to justify the segregation they’re imposing on the people. They’re planting the seeds of division that they hope will grow rapidly, plummeting this nation into unprecedented strife.

If that was all this was, it would be bad enough. Unfortunately, it’s even worse than that. They know that this winter is going to be hard for the nation with skyrocketing cases of Covid-19. We’re already seeing the Omicron variant spreading so rapidly that companies are changing their testing rules just to stay afloat. The NBA and NFL have had to move games because so many of their “fully vaccinated” players are testing positive.

Knowing this, the regime is preemptively blaming it all on the unvaccinated, just as they’ve been trying to do for months. The old narrative of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” isn’t exactly dead, but it’s been debunked so many times over the last few months that the regime decided to double-down, rebranding the same concept with new talking. Now, a “winter of death” for the unvaxxed is the newest iteration even if it’s the “fully vaccinated” who seem much more susceptible to the newest variants.

It’s easy to turn pessimistic and believe that the masses are going to fall for the regime’s gaslighting, but I’m not so sure. I think there’s an awakening happening. Perhaps it’s wishful thinking, but I’m noticing more Americans turning away from the regime’s narrative and agenda. Is discernment finally starting to break through the delusion? We’ll find out this winter and beyond.

