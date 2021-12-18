Clinton (the wife, not the alleged pedo), has been back in the news recently.

Whether she’s attacking the idea of voter fraud after spending the four years after 2016 claiming that her election was rigged or saying that she’ll “never be out of the game of politics,” Hillary has been trying to insert herself back into the news cycle.

Most recently, she got teary-eyed while reading a speech she had prepared for a 2016 victory, a speech she obviously never got to read for rea, and also claimed that if Trump runs again it would be “the end of our democracy.” It’s an absurd contention, as America is a republic , not a democracy, but shows how hard she’s hawking herself and desperately trying to be relevant again.

So, why’s she trying to get back in the news cycle? Well, there’s some speculation that she’s trying to get famous again in preparation for a 2024 run.

Bill O’Reilly, for example, appearing on YourNation , had this to say about Hillary’s 2024 ambitions:

“ Hillary Clinton wants the nomination. She knows the Biden administration is falling apart, which is why you’re seeing her surface right now” That’s assuming Hillary is enough of a political shark […]