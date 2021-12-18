Clinton (the wife, not the alleged pedo), has been back in the news recently.
Whether she’s attacking the idea of voter fraud after spending the four years after 2016 claiming that her election was rigged or saying that she’ll “never be out of the game of politics,” Hillary has been trying to insert herself back into the news cycle.
Most recently, she got teary-eyed while reading a speech she had prepared for a 2016 victory, a speech she obviously never got to read for rea, and also claimed that if Trump runs again it would be “the end of our democracy.” It’s an absurd contention, as America is a republic , not a democracy, but shows how hard she’s hawking herself and desperately trying to be relevant again.
So, why’s she trying to get back in the news cycle? Well, there’s some speculation that she’s trying to get famous again in preparation for a 2024 run.
Bill O’Reilly, for example, appearing on YourNation , had this to say about Hillary’s 2024 ambitions:
“ Hillary Clinton wants the nomination. She knows the Biden administration is falling apart, which is why you’re seeing her surface right now” That’s assuming Hillary is enough of a political shark […]
Read the whole story at thebluestateconservative.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach.
If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker