Brooks allegedly drove his SUV into a crowd of Waukesha residents participating in a Christmas parade. Screenshots of his Facebook page showed a slew of anti-white posts and support for Black Lives […]

(Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) In the aftermath of the attack in Waukesha, which killed six people, activist media outlets went into full spin mode after discovering the suspect was a 39-year-old black man named Darrell Brooks. The alleged assailant had a lengthy criminal history and had been recently released from jail on a paltry bail amount due to progressive bail reform policies, according to The New York Post.

There are plenty of reasons Americans have stopped trusting the media. In the age of former President Donald Trump, members of the press all but threw off any pretense of objectivity as they mobilized their propaganda machine against him and his supporters. But even in matters not related to their favorite orange boogeyman, the media has shown their true nature as progressive activists dressed in journalist’s clothing. Their handling of the atrocity committed in Waukesha , Wisconsin, weeks ago further demonstrates their actual mission: influence rather than inform. Burying Waukesha

Read the whole story at www.libertynation.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn