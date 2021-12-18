Multiple reports are coming in that Joe Biden will address the nation on Tuesday to unveil another round of draconian lockdowns nationwide. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is the latest fearmongering tool being used to exert perpetual control over the masses.

But the narrative will be a tough one to sell because the agenda to jab every man, woman, and child in the country is contradicted by Omicron’s apparent immunity against the injections. They’ll need to mix in gaslighting, fake science, and outright lies in order to deliver both sides of the message with a straight face. According to The Post Millennial:

Joe Biden reportedly plans to make a major speech on Tuesday, which will include an announcement of new COVID-19 measures to address the “new phase of the pandemic” but also “a stark warning” to unvaccinated Americans.

This is expected to be a continuation of two sales pitches the regime has been using: The old “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative that some still think is working and the new “winter of death for the unvaxxed” narrative that they started testing this week.

“I know COVID-19 has been very divisive in this country, has become a political issue, which is a sad, sad commentary. It shouldn’t be, but it has been,” Biden said Thursday. “Now, as we move into the winter and face the challenge of this new variant, this is a moment we can put the divisiveness behind us, I hope.”

We fully expect the new lockdowns to be as obtuse as previous versions, perhaps even more so. The only real difference is that they have to explain to the “fully vaccinated” why they’re being forced to upend their lives again after being promised normalcy from the jabs. The blame for everything from Omicron to lockdowns to the economic collapse to poor polling numbers will be placed squarely on the unvaxxed. Climate change alarmists will be jealous that their boogeyman is being usurped by us wretched unclean folks.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Gifts for Patriots: Forget All the Woke Corporate Retail Gifts This Year Let me put the disclaimer up front. I’m a patriot. This site believes in promoting patriotic companies, supporting America-First ideas, and disseminating the truthful news that everyone in this nation needs to read or hear. To that end, it makes sense that the companies we allow to sponsor us are patriotic, America-First, and truth-embracing organizations. Now for the other disclaimer. Buying from the three companies listed below using our promo codes helps us tremendously. The offers we give our readers access to are the best offers available; even using Mike Lindell’s promo code gives the same discount as using promo code “NOQ.” We know there are many conservative sites who offer similar or even identical promos. We are not the biggest, not by a longshot, but we try very hard to provide excellent coverage of the most important topics to patriots. We do it unflinchingly and often at great sacrifice; there’s a reason you won’t find Google ads or Facebook buttons on our site. We cannot rail against Big Tech if we’re taking money from them or promoting their products. I’m not going to throw stones at other conservative news outlets who are beholden to Google or Facebook. We have our own sins. Nevertheless, you know when you use our promo codes you’re making an impact by supporting an honest style of delivering America-First news and commentary. With that said, our sponsors have gifts available for all price ranges. For the very special someone needing a very special gift, contact Our Gold Guy. Imagine their surprise when they see silver or gold coins in their stocking! Or, you can treat yourself to the ultimate hedge in the Biden economy. As the supply chain crumbles, inflation skyrockets, and the other investments lose momentum, precious metals make for the perfect protection. Be sure to tell them JD Rucker sent you! At $499, the Freedom Phone will help you or someone you love break free from the Apple/Google duopoly in the smartphone world. With promo code “MAGA,” you’ll save $50. It’s well worth the peace of mind of having a completely uncensored device with an app store that cannot be canceled. Our good friends at MyPillow have gifts ranging from stocking stuffers to high end bedding. You can knock out a lot of Christmas shopping with one stop at their website, and you’ll get maximum savings on each product you order by using promo code “NOQ.” Lastly, if you’d like to include us on your Christmas list, we’d LOVE if you sponsored us. Donations go directly towards helping us disseminate important articles and podcasts to the nation. As patriots, we must stand up for what we believe in. That means we slow or completely eliminate our expenditures with companies who hate us for our ideology. Our sponsors are all proud to support the America-First agenda, which is why we allow them on our pages. Like I said, you won’t find Google ads here.