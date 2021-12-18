The scientist who discovered the extremely mild Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Botswana says his country, and all of Africa, was unfairly targeted by the international community after the variant was discovered. Dr. Sikhulile Moyo, a laboratory director and research director at two Harvard-partnered initiatives, told the BBC that Botswana is being devastated by the international community’s response to the Omicron variant. Moyo’s statements come even as more countries continue to embrace stringent COVID-19 restrictions over a variant characterized by its mild symptoms and overall survivability as much as it is its transmissability. “How do you reward the countries that alert you of a potential dangerous pathogen with travel bans? My country was put on a red list, and I didn’t feel good about that,” Moyo told the BBC. “We know the repercussions. Flights were canceled, goods were not coming into the country, a lot of businesses lost millions. And our vaccine supply was being threatened because of delays on the way.” Moyo added, “Quite a trail of destruction.”Within Botswana, the public has apparently turned against the scientists, who it holds responsible for the economic devastation wrought by the discovery.Moyo compared the international community’s treatment of the Omicron variant and Africa to […]

