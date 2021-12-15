Twitter and their new CEO really want everyone to get jabbed. They’re so obsessed with the idea that they’ve been changing their terms of service and rules regarding “misinformation” to justify their current purge of conservative and vaccine-hesitant accounts.

But the weapon they planned to use as their primary banhammer rule drew so much instant and aggressive backlash, they edited it within hours. Here’s what they originally posted:

“False or misleading claims that people who have received the vaccine can spread or shed the virus (or symptoms, or immunity) to unvaccinated people.”

Anyone who has been paying attention to the actual science (which is sadly very few) realize that the vaccinated CAN spread the virus to the unvaccinated. Even the CDC and FDA acknowledge this. Thankfully, Twitter users were quick to call them out for the Big Lie.

They just edited the section in question. It now reads:

“False or misleading claims that people who have received the vaccine can spread or shed the vaccine (or symptoms, or immunity) to unvaccinated people.”

Some have said that because they used the word “shedding” that they were merely correcting an error. Shedding is generally associated with the spread of vaccine materials, not the virus itself. While it’s definitely possible that’s what they were intending and had simply misprinted “virus” instead of “vaccine,” it’s conspicuous that they included “symptoms” as something the vaccinated could shed on the unvaccinated. Symptoms are associated with the virus itself, not vaccinations.

Whether it was a misprint or an attempt to strengthen their banhammer, it’s sad that it took backlash to address the situation in the first place. Twitter’s draconian censorship did not start with the coronavirus, but there seems to be more suppression of anti-vaxx truths than anything in the past. Their puppetmasters in Big Tech are quite adamant about quashing any truths that run contrary to their agenda.

