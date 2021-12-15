On Tuesday, ESPN shared a clip from a new documentary focusing on the now debunked “noose” incident involving NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. The promotion’s only black driver claimed to have found a noose in his stall prior to an event in June 2020, which he chalked up to racial animosity. However, an FBI investigation concluded that the supposed noose was actually a garage door handle that had been attached to the door for quite some time. ESPN’s new documentary titled “Fistful of Steel” treats the false narrative as reality, however. “Last year, a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s stall at Talladega Superspeedway. The next day, the NASCAR community stood with him in unity,” ESPN wrote in a tweet promoting the feature. The clip shows NASCAR drivers and staff walking behind Wallace’s car in solidarity layered over dramatic music. This took place shortly after the incident and was before the FBI had reported their findings. “I was like, ‘Holy s—, it’s the whole garage.’ … That’s when I lost it,” the tweet read, quoting Wallace. Last year, a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s stall at Talladega Superspeedway. The next day, the NASCAR community stood with him in unity. “I […]

