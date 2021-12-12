And ye are complete in him, which is the head of all principality and power. — Colossians 2:10 Have you ever found yourself looking for purpose or fulfillment in life? I sure have. There have been so many times I asked myself why I was doing the things that I was doing. It felt like I was going through the motions, but there was no fulfillment in anything. So if you are feeling that way, do not think you are alone. Truthfully, it is common for Christians to have those moments in their lives. It is common to have the thoughts that perhaps we should do something different, act a different way, or hang out with a different crowd. It is almost like we lose sight of the prize that Paul wrote about in Philippians 3:14. When we have those moments of searching, we can look to Scripture like Colossians 2:10 which remind us what truly completes our lives. In this verse, Paul does not write that we are complete because we have the latest trends to wear or the latest tech gadgets. He does not say we are complete because we drive the nicest cars or make the most money in […]

