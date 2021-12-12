Julian Assange had a stroke in Belmarsh Prison in the United Kingdom, and his fiancée, Stella Moris, suggested it was triggered by the stress generated by his ongoing time in jail. Assange, the 50-year-old WikiLeaks founder, is being held at the maximum-security jail in London. Yesterday, the High Court ruled that Assange can be extradited to the United States to be tried for espionage. This ruling had overturned a previous ruling by a lower court, saying Assange could not be extradited to the United States due to his mental health. WikiLeaks said that doctors confirmed Assange’s stroke this morning following the court’s ruling. BREAKING: Doctors confirm Julian Assange suffered a stroke on the morning of his latest hearing

Amnesty called this weeks ruling reversing a decision to refuse extradition a “travesty of Justice” #FreeAssangeNOW https://t.co/xRi7di719U — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 11, 2021 The mini-stroke has left Assange with a drooping right eyelid, memory problems, and signs of neurological damage. A ‘transient ischaemic attack’ – “mini stroke” caused by a temporary disruption in the blood supply to part of the brain – can be a warning sign of a full stroke. Assange has since had an MRI scan and is now taking […]

