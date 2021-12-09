IMPORTANT NOTE FROM TODD: DON’T BE CENSORED ON SOCIAL MEDIA! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR TODD’S EXCLUSIVE CONSERVATIVE NEWSLETTER Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows filed suit Wednesday against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and every member of the January 6 select committee in response to their attempt to hold him in criminal contempt. “The subpoenas issued to Mark Meadows and Verizon were issued by the Select Committee as part of an unconstitutional attempt to usurp the Executive Branch’s authority to enforce the law and to expose what the Select Committee believes to be problematic actions by a political opponent,” the lawsuit reads. “Congress has no authority to issue subpoenas for these purposes.” The former North Carolina representative told Newsmax earlier this week the committee was abusing its power. “For months, Mr. Meadows has consistently sought in good faith to pursue an accommodation with the Select Committee whereby it could obtain relevant, non-privileged information,” the complaint states. “While the Committee and Mr. Meadows engaged over a period of time in an effort to achieve such reasonable accommodation, the Select Committee adamantly refused to recognize the immunity of present and former senior White House aides from being compelled to appear before […]

Read the whole story at www.toddstarnes.com

