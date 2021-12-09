The emphasis on diversity and equity throughout the Department of Homeland Security began shortly after the last presidential election, with the agency on Dec. 31, 2020, releasing its “Inclusive Diversity Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2021-2024.” The Free Beacon last month reported on an internal memo from DHS that outlines the department’s priorities for the 2022 fiscal year. Chief among those was “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI), which ranked above “customer experience” and […]

The discussion “will draw on academic research, business experience, and unique perspectives to explore the complex web of beliefs and biases that influence our interactions with colleagues, as well as discussing strategies for individuals and organizations to start overcoming unconscious biases,” the memo reads.

According to an internal memo obtained by the Washington Free Beacon , CBP will on Dec. 10 host a “virtual discussion” between a senior Border Patrol official and Susan Fleming, a self-described expert in “gender bias,” on the topic of “the impact of stereotypes and unconscious biases in the workplace.” Attendance is optional for all staff.

Immigrants cross the Rio Grande in September / Reuters Amid an immigration crisis, Customs and Border Protection this month is offering a seminar on “unconscious bias” for all staff.

