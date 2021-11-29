President Biden continues to act like the office is merely a stageplay and public officials are but bit actors. On Monday, amid multiple crises brewing in the United States and around the world, the president once again made it clear that he is simply there to read a script and respond to pre-approved journalists. Watch: The media could not be loaded, either because the server or network failed or because the format is not supported. “Questions?” Biden said. “Should Americans be worried, sir?” a reporter tried to ask. “Let me call on Nancy, Bloomberg,” he said. “Thank you so much, President Biden,” the reporter replied, gratefully.This is a shtick that has been reused constantly throughout the Biden presidency. The nominal president famously waited over 64 days to hold his first press conference, and when he finally gave one, he constantly referred to his notes. Biden, after taking a question from Zeke Miller of the Associated Press, fumbles around with his notes and takes peeks at it throughout his answer.“Well, I’m — look,” Biden said and paused, then began looking through a booklet of scripted answers. “When, uh, when I took office I, uh, decided that it was a fairly basic, simple proposition. And that […]

