A federal court has handed the Biden vaccine mandate another loss. In response to a multi-state lawsuit led by Missouri, a federal court barred the Biden administration from enforcing a vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states who are employed at federally-funded health care clinics. That means they doctors and nurses can’t be fired for refusing the COVID vaccine despite Biden’s federal mandate requiring them to get it. The US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri issued a preliminary injunction on the Biden mandate, which required health-care workers to be vaccinated by January 4, 2022. Judge Mattew Schelp issued the preliminary injunction for workers at Medicare- and Medicare-certified medical facilities in Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, New Hampshire, Nebraska, Wyoming, and North and South Dakota. These are 10 states that were part of one of the lawsuits as many as 27 states filed against the mandate. They claimed that the vaccine mandate was unconstitutional. Biden directed OSHA to make a new “workplace safety” rule: any employer with 100 or more employees must require those employees to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. Private and religious employers failing to comply could be subject to crippling fines. Eighty million Americans […]

