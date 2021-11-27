The Waukesha incident has once again (and again, and again, and …) raised the specter of societal disintegration in the face of the Defund the Police and Criminal Justice Reform movements. While we may admit that bail is set too high in some cases (January 6 defendants!), the outrageous and unthinking application of “cash bail is bad” is a slow motion bomb going off. Double and triple digit increases in violent crime in Democrat-run cities that employ such policies are creating outrage among the law-abiding. Why should their grandparents and children suffer when such fools run the asylum?

The suspect in the Waukesha parade massacre was a career criminal. His criminal background check in Wisconsin shows a conviction in 2000 for aggravated battery. The long list of related sentences boil down to five and a half years of probation. Six months into this probation he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine, and “obstructing an officer.” That should have been enough to revoke his probation and give him “three hots and a cot” at state expense. But somehow much of this was called “non-criminal” and the “disposition [was] not reported.”

It’s clear that nothing was done, because two years after his original conviction, he obstructed officers, stole a car and had another drug offense. That’s two felonies, but amazingly there was “no prosecution.” A year later he was convicted for resisting arrest, but was sentenced to… drum roll please… sentence to run concurrent with the previous five plus years of… drum roll again… probation. In plain English, he didn’t even get a slap on the wrist.

I won’t bore you with the litany of crimes you can read for yourself, but in 2010, he was arrested for domestic battery involving strangulation and suffocation. This should be enough to get even the #MeToo crowd to call for his head. And he was convicted. But he was sentenced to three years of probation. Following this there are multiple counts of resisting arrest, parole violations and failure to appear.

Any one of these should have removed his probation status and sent him to the crossbar hotel. And any one of those would have changed how his life progressed. Those changed circumstances may have left his drive-through victims uninjured. But we’ll never know.

This litany of crime is instructive. There are people who should never be allowed to walk free in civil society. They have no respect for others, being willing to cause horrendous injuries and take lives without remorse. Ordinary citizens must be protected from their raw evil without creating a system that causes new injuries to undeserving first offenders. And we must avoid violating H. L. Mencken’s aphorism that “For every complex problem, there is an answer that is clear, simple and wrong.” In short, we must tackle the multiple repeat offender. With that done, then we can consider others.

The Waukesha suspect could have been easily taken off the streets long before he killed at least six people. Reading between the lines, it’s very likely that most of his “convictions” were guilty pleas in exchange for probation. Courts and prosecutors like those because they clear a backlog without the work of a trial. And that’s the problem. The incentives are not to protect the public, but to solve a bureaucratic mess. They substitute a short-term “fix” for a real solution.

Suppose that Wisconsin law required that any plea deal for probation would cause any existing probation be converted to hard time to be served before any new probationary time would commence. Or suppose that a felony arrest while on probation for a felony against persons (not property) would immediately deny any opportunity for bail, converting the remaining probation into hard time. Repeat offenders would be off the street for a time, preventing them from committing new crimes while on bail.

“Criminal Justice Reform” warriors would scream about incarceration rates, but that’s not the proper question. Crime reduction is the important question. How many innocent citizens would be spared harm or death with these changes? Another CJR claim is that poor blacks can’t afford bail. But isn’t bail intended to guarantee the appearance of the accused?

If bail is set at a trivial level, does it provide any assurance that the accused will appear to answer his charges? There’s no argument against the idea of scaling bail to provide the same level of guarantee regardless of wealth. Certainly a Michael Milken would need some sort of elevated surety to prevent flight compared to a poor person. But that guarantee must be given.

Converting probation to hard time should be a simple matter of law. Any plea agreement for probation should include that element. You do another crime, and you do all the time remaining on the first one. It’s not about punishing poor people. It’s about your failure to live up to the deal you made. And it protects society from whatever else you might do.

It’s really pretty simple. We put the focus on protecting the law abiding. Probation is a favor we extend to you. You bite the hand that feeds you and you get locked back in the cage. It works for unruly parrots and dangerous dogs. It should work for feral humans as well.

Ted Noel MD is a retired Anesthesiologist/Intensivist who posts on social media as DoctorTed and @vidzette.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Gifts for Patriots: Forget All the Woke Corporate Retail Gifts This Year Let me put the disclaimer up front. I’m a patriot. This site believes in promoting patriotic companies, supporting America-First ideas, and disseminating the truthful news that everyone in this nation needs to read or hear. To that end, it makes sense that the companies we allow to sponsor us are patriotic, America-First, and truth-embracing organizations. Now for the other disclaimer. Buying from the three companies listed below using our promo codes helps us tremendously. The offers we give our readers access to are the best offers available; even using Mike Lindell’s promo code gives the same discount as using promo code “NOQ.” We know there are many conservative sites who offer similar or even identical promos. We are not the biggest, not by a longshot, but we try very hard to provide excellent coverage of the most important topics to patriots. We do it unflinchingly and often at great sacrifice; there’s a reason you won’t find Google ads or Facebook buttons on our site. We cannot rail against Big Tech if we’re taking money from them or promoting their products. I’m not going to throw stones at other conservative news outlets who are beholden to Google or Facebook. We have our own sins. Nevertheless, you know when you use our promo codes you’re making an impact by supporting an honest style of delivering America-First news and commentary. With that said, our sponsors have gifts available for all price ranges. For the very special someone needing a very special gift, contact Our Gold Guy. Imagine their surprise when they see silver or gold coins in their stocking! Or, you can treat yourself to the ultimate hedge in the Biden economy. As the supply chain crumbles, inflation skyrockets, and the other investments lose momentum, precious metals make for the perfect protection. Be sure to tell them JD Rucker sent you! At $499, the Freedom Phone will help you or someone you love break free from the Apple/Google duopoly in the smartphone world. With promo code “MAGA,” you’ll save $50. It’s well worth the peace of mind of having a completely uncensored device with an app store that cannot be canceled. Our good friends at MyPillow have gifts ranging from stocking stuffers to high end bedding. You can knock out a lot of Christmas shopping with one stop at their website, and you’ll get maximum savings on each product you order by using promo code “NOQ.” Lastly, if you’d like to include us on your Christmas list, we’d LOVE if you sponsored us. Donations go directly towards helping us disseminate important articles and podcasts to the nation. As patriots, we must stand up for what we believe in. That means we slow or completely eliminate our expenditures with companies who hate us for our ideology. Our sponsors are all proud to support the America-First agenda, which is why we allow them on our pages. Like I said, you won’t find Google ads here.