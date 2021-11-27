For months, we’ve seen sharp rises in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations “inexplicably” happening in the most vaccinated states in the country and the most vaccinated countries in the world. The solution that has been floating around for weeks is for people to get their booster shots, but even that has done nothing to slow the spread in countries with the most rapid adoption of third and fourth jabs.

We’ve posted literally dozens of articles about the “inexplicable” phenomenon of jabs and boosters not doing anything to slow the spread and in many cases increasing the spread of Covid-19. It’s a daily task since there are always news stories of “rare” breakthrough cases mounting to the point that calling them rare is ludicrous. Statistics out of Israel, Ireland, Portugal, and the most heavily jabbed nations on the globe run completely counter to the vaccine narrative. Nevertheless, it persists.

One of the most striking breakthrough cases we’ve seen recently comes out of the Czechia where the president has taken ill with Covid for the second time in less than two months despite being triple-jabbed with a full vaccine and booster protocol. One can assume that as a head of state, precautions are made to keep infected visitors from seeing him, yet here we are.

Here’s the story from Free West Media followed by my commentary:

Thrice-Jabbed Czech President Zeman Back in the Hospital With Covid

Czech President Miloš Zeman recently received a third dose of the vaccine. He was jabbed at the Central Military Hospital in Prague. Zeman had to return to the hospital after a positive Covid-19 test.

The president’s office confirmed on Thursday that Zeman would return to the military hospital in Prague, according to a report from Reuters. The 77-year-old had previously been released after more than six weeks of treatment and had planned to recover in his presidential residence in Lany Castle. However, his spokesman confirmed that Zeman had tested positive for the Coronavirus, despite having had the booster shot.

“The president’s program will be suspended during treatment for Covid-19,” it said in a statement. Zeman was due to swear in the new Czech coalition government led by Petr Fiala on Friday.

President Zeman had already spent some time in intensive care after he was admitted on October 10, the day after the Czech parliamentary elections.

Just when I thought we may have accumulated enough evidence to start turning the tide against vaxx-nanny propaganda, the new variant “Omicron” popped up to preserve Pandemic Panic Theater. I have serious doubts about whether it’s really as dangerous as we’re being led to believe. No, I’m not a doctor but after hundreds (maybe thousands) of hours of research on the topic in the last few months I’ve seen enough of what actual doctors are saying to speak intelligently about the mutation process. Generally, viruses mutate to be more contagious and less deadly. That’s what we saw with Delta and it is likely what we will see with Omicron.

Unfortunately, that’s not what we’re going to hear about from governments, corporate media, Big Tech, academia, or the healthcare industries for a while. Omicron offers an opportunity for fresh panic and renewed authoritarianism. Therefore, they’re going to milk it for as long as they can even if it turns out to follow the trends of the vast majority of past virus mutation. There’s too much more that Big Pharma still has left to print and The Great Reset agenda is too important to let basic facts stand in its way.

We will be watching Omicron closely, and not just reports from corporate media. Whether this is a real threat or not, we will report honestly on it. For now, we’re going in skeptical but with our eyes wide open. Omicron is already being touted as more resistant to the vaccines and boosters than previous variants. For once, we agree with the mainstream assessment.

Image by fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay.

