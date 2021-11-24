Former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik agreed to testify before the Jan. 6 Congressional Committee, but demanded an apology for false statements made about him.

Kerik is among the more than two dozen aides and allies of former President Donald Trump that have been subpoenaed by the committee in their investigation of the rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

While he says that he is willing to testify, he is demanding the panel retract a claim that he attended an alleged meeting on Jan. 5 where Trump and the other participants plotted to decertify the official results of the presidential election. Kerik says he did not attend the meeting in Washington because he was attending to a family matter in New York.

“For these reasons, Mr. Kerik demands that both the letter and press release be withdrawn or corrected and an apology issued. Whether intentional or negligent, allowing these false statements to stand on the website of this committee is improper and should be corrected,” wrote Timothy Parlatore, an attorney for Kerik.

Parlatore said that Kerik would testify but that he requested a 30 day extension to attend to the question of executive privilege and to collect the documents they demanded.

“Notwithstanding the […]