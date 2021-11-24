U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley spoke by phone with top Russian military officer, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, on Tuesday amid growing tensions between the nations over Ukraine.

Article by Isabel Van Brugen from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times.

According to a readout of the call released by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the pair discussed “discussed several security-related issues of concern.”

The phone call is “a continuation of communication between both leaders to ensure risk reduction and operational de-confliction,” it states.

“In accordance with past practice, both have agreed to keep the specific details of their conversation private,” the readout notes.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate statement that they “discussed the ongoing issues of international security,” without elaborating.

It comes amid escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington over reports of a troop build-up at Ukraine’s border, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggesting earlier this month that Russia may be “attempting to rehash” its 2014 invasion of Ukraine.

The United States is “concerned by reports of unusual Russian military activity,” Blinken said, referring to claims made by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry this month that about 90,000 Russian troops are stationed close to its border with Russia.

Blinken said the situation is been monitored “very closely.”

Russia has accused the West of flaring tensions over the matter.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that Western media reports of plans by Russia to invade Ukraine are an “empty and groundless” escalation of tensions, Russia’s state-run news agency TASS reported.

His remarks came after CNN, citing unnamed sources, reported that the Biden administration is considering providing more weapons to Ukraine’s armed forces, including Javelin anti-tank missiles and stinger air defense missiles, in preparation for a possible Russian invasion.

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy made similar remarks earlier this month after several unnamed sources told Bloomberg that U.S. officials have briefed their EU allies on their concerns of a potential military operation by Russia in Ukraine.

Russia has never planned on invading Ukraine, and won’t do so “unless provoked,” Polyanskiy said when pressed on the issue. “Never planned, never did.”

“Never going to do it unless we’re provoked by Ukraine, or by somebody else,” or if Russia’s national sovereignty is threatened, he added.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the Biden administration had “serious concerns” over Russia’s military presence on Ukraine’s border.

The administration has called on “Moscow to de-escalate tensions” she said.

Since 2014, Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists have been fighting in eastern Ukraine after Russia illegally invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

The Epoch Times has contacted the Biden administration for comment.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Gifts for Patriots: Forget All the Woke Corporate Retail Gifts This Year Let me put the disclaimer up front. I’m a patriot. This site believes in promoting patriotic companies, supporting America-First ideas, and disseminating the truthful news that everyone in this nation needs to read or hear. To that end, it makes sense that the companies we allow to sponsor us are patriotic, America-First, and truth-embracing organizations. Now for the other disclaimer. Buying from the three companies listed below using our promo codes helps us tremendously. The offers we give our readers access to are the best offers available; even using Mike Lindell’s promo code gives the same discount as using promo code “NOQ.” We know there are many conservative sites who offer similar or even identical promos. We are not the biggest, not by a longshot, but we try very hard to provide excellent coverage of the most important topics to patriots. We do it unflinchingly and often at great sacrifice; there’s a reason you won’t find Google ads or Facebook buttons on our site. We cannot rail against Big Tech if we’re taking money from them or promoting their products. I’m not going to throw stones at other conservative news outlets who are beholden to Google or Facebook. We have our own sins. Nevertheless, you know when you use our promo codes you’re making an impact by supporting an honest style of delivering America-First news and commentary. With that said, our sponsors have gifts available for all price ranges. For the very special someone needing a very special gift, contact Our Gold Guy. Imagine their surprise when they see silver or gold coins in their stocking! Or, you can treat yourself to the ultimate hedge in the Biden economy. As the supply chain crumbles, inflation skyrockets, and the other investments lose momentum, precious metals make for the perfect protection. Be sure to tell them JD Rucker sent you! At $499, the Freedom Phone will help you or someone you love break free from the Apple/Google duopoly in the smartphone world. With promo code “MAGA,” you’ll save $50. It’s well worth the peace of mind of having a completely uncensored device with an app store that cannot be canceled. Our good friends at MyPillow have gifts ranging from stocking stuffers to high end bedding. You can knock out a lot of Christmas shopping with one stop at their website, and you’ll get maximum savings on each product you order by using promo code “NOQ.” Lastly, if you’d like to include us on your Christmas list, we’d LOVE if you sponsored us. Donations go directly towards helping us disseminate important articles and podcasts to the nation. As patriots, we must stand up for what we believe in. That means we slow or completely eliminate our expenditures with companies who hate us for our ideology. Our sponsors are all proud to support the America-First agenda, which is why we allow them on our pages. Like I said, you won’t find Google ads here.