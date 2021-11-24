At first I thought this was a parody of news media outlooks. However, once I saw the article [ ABC News ] I realized it was not a spoof; it’s very real. The San Francisco news desk of ABC7 actually has a position called “race and social justice reporter” who claims the term “looting” is a politically and culturally incorrect way to describe the looting that has been taking place over the past several days. However, I’m not exactly sure of the journalist’s qualifications for reporting, because he also claims not to be able to see the race of the people doing the actual looting. WATCH: … In order for the ideological leftists to continue advancing their insane ideology, they have to pretend not to know things. Race and social justice reporter Julian Glover is certainly proving that point by pretending not to see who is doing the robberies.

Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com

