A sixth victim died on Tuesday following the horrific attack by an anti-Trump Black Lives Matter supporter at the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade. Witnesses said on Tuesday that as the vehicle barrelled through the parade it picked up speed . ** 18 Children were injured and sent to hospitals in the demonic attack.

** 62 individuals were injured in total

** 6 have died including a child on Tuesday 8-year-old Jackson Sparks died in the hospital on Tuesday after the BLM driver’s assault on the Waukesha Christmas Parade. TRENDING: BREAKING: Sixth Victim Dies — An 8 -Yr-Old Boy — after Black Lives Matter Supporter Barrels His SUV through Waukesha Christmas Parade As we reported earlier, Waukesha is a very conservative area in Wisconsin. Trump won Waukesha in 2020 over Joe Biden 59.6% to 38.8%. Brooks rapped about “F**k Donald Trump and F**k Pigs.” Here’s the alleged Waukesha killer Darrell Brooks AKA Mathboi Fly rapping F*** Donald Trump F*** Pigs and saying he has an AK 47 like Malcom X https://t.co/LC6TZJwmvN pic.twitter.com/Hn2tATYPJ9 — Media Right News (@MediaRightNews1) November 22, 2021 And then he drove to the Waukesha Christmas parade and slaughtered innocent Americans. The killer Darrell […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker