One of the most contentious issues in the past few presidential elections has been the courts. The Democrats were sounding an alarm in 2015 that a Trump Presidency would result in more conservative justices on the SCOTUS, possibly ending Roe v. Wade. They ended up being right about the conservative justices but Roe is still in place, at least through 2021. In addition to the Supreme Courts justices, former President Trump ended up seating over 300 federal judges on the various appeals courts. So shortly after taking office, President Joe Biden created a Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States . The left was hoping this commission could help convince enough Americans that the courts had become so politically biased that more judges needed to be added to help “re-balance” the power. They have, thus far, failed to convince America to change anything, let alone remaking the Supreme Court to suit their ideological purposes. Six months with nothing to show for their efforts. In addition to a recent poll showing 66 percent of Americans oppose amending the Constitution to change the Supreme Court’s structure, former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg before her death, […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn