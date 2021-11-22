Democrats and leftists in the media have the opportunity to learn a smart lesson from the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse — that there sometimes really are consequences to lawless rioting and violence. Up until now, all of them sat pretty knowing that our national hostage situation was working out nicely. Voters felt uneasy about the George Floyd incident. Democrats knew that could be useful in an election year, so they rioted . Party leaders instigated, permitted, and excused all of it. The message: When things aren’t going our way politically, this is what happens. It replayed in the days ahead of the election. Big cities had only just quieted back down and plywood on storefronts had only just been removed before they had to go back up the week of Nov. 3, 2020. Everyone understood the looming threat. But the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse last week for killing two rioters in the summer of that year changes things. Two people are now dead and a third has lost a bicep after they showed up for a night of rioting in Kenosha, Wis., where they ultimately ended up attacking a person who happened to be armed with a loaded AR-15. Rittenhouse’s legal team argued that […]

Read the whole story at thefederalist.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn