Sean Hannity hosted Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino on Fox News Tuesday night and the usually combative pair ended up agreeing that Kyle Rittenhouse would be acquitted of the charges against him and that his actions were in self-defense. Rivera, who is an attorney said, “My feeling about this case is that the self-defense aspect of the defense has met the burden of proof of self-defense. I think that he was in reasonable fear of his life, Rittenhouse was, and his actions, when threatened, were appropriate.” He added that he was “…fairly confident that if a verdict comes back by sometime tomorrow that he will sweep the table. He will be acquitted on all the charges. Once they did away with the possession charge, and now the curfew charge (and) left just the homicide, the murder and attempted murder, I think that Rittenhouse walks if the verdict comes tomorrow.” Rivera continued, “If it doesn’t though… the jury is a smart jury, a middle-class jury… but if they don’t come to a verdict tomorrow acquitting this kid, I think that they’ll be negotiating, and I think it could be, it will be an uneasy time for the defendant.” Hannity commented that “It could […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn