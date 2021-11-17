This article translates a teacher’s responses to questions about life in Iran today. Greetings. My name is Saman A. I have taught high school math for 25 years in a city south of Tehran. I hope my words shed light on how poorly teachers fare in Iran. Before the 1979 revolution, most teachers, especially primary school teachers, were economically part of Iran’s lower-middle-class, although high school teachers were slightly better situated. Still, teachers’ salaries could make ends meet and one job would cover their monthly expenses. Teachers were highly respected and the job was seen as a privilege. After the revolution, Khomeini and his mullahs raised religious teaching and sidelined all secular education. In an early speech, Khomeini said universities were more dangerous than a cluster bomb. In 1981, just two years after the revolution and under the pretext of the Cultural Revolution and Islamization, the regime closed all universities on the ground that they were centers of political campaigns and activities. The regime also began to purge students and professors who did not fit within the mullah’s fundamentalist system. Many professors either opted to retire or left to pursue their careers in other countries. As years passed by, the budget allocated to […]

