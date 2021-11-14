STUART, Florida — In a time when millions of Americans are either becoming politically “woke” or abandoning anything to do with God’s instructions to mankind, residents of one city are taking a valiant stand, renewing their commitment to the Creator by reading the Bible outside on government property non-stop, day and night, from start to finish.

Article by Joe Kovacs from our news partners at WND News Center.

The 21st annual Bible Reading Marathon began Thursday in Stuart, Florida, on Veterans Day and will continue through Monday until every word of Scripture has been voiced into a microphone.

The idea for the annual 90-hour event began with Pastors Gene and Donna Healton of the Spirit of Prophecy Ministries in the immediate aftermath of the terror attacks against America on Sept. 11, 2001.

WATCH a young boy reading the Bible publicly at the event:

“When the [Twin] Towers came down, the Lord spoke to our hearts about doing this for our nation,” said Donna Healton. “This is for our nation, not for our church, but for all the people in our country.”

The local governments of both Stuart and Martin County have endorsed the event since 2001, issuing official proclamations in support of publicly reading Scripture.

People of all ages sign up for 15-minute increments as they get to read Scripture in English or their native tongue that gets blasted through loudspeakers around the clock from “In the beginning” in Genesis to the final “Amen” of Revelation.

In 2018, the Healtons handed over management duties to Eddie and Joanne Rodrigues of Step Into Grace Ministries.

WND has covered the marathon numerous times, including in 2013 when Gene Healton said, “We know the country is really not in good shape right now and we need to get back on the foundation of the Bible. And if we don’t, we’re going downhill fast. We know that. Our country needs the Word of God and so we need to continue to declare it and continue to never stop declaring it. They’re trying to take God out of all the fabric of our country. Any place at all where God may be, they want to stop it.”

Gene’s wife, Donna, told WND, “We thought we were just doing it one year … It’s like a mandate God says [to do]. I think this may be the most important thing that the Lord has called us to do here in this county. Just to be able to have God’s Word go forth from here, and with the Ten Commandments here on the land, and here we have the cross and the Star of David. God’s people are just coming together and I think it’s just exciting what God’s doing.”

“Maybe the nation is getting worse and worse and we can see it by the things that are happening on the news,” she continued.

“I really feel like God is sending prophets to speak the Word, but if our government is not going to listen to us, God is going to raise up a people. And I think even though we see things getting harder and people are struggling more with their finances and their jobs and just everything, I mean people are working harder, getting paid less.

“We need to think about building the kingdom of God, and so as people are struggling and having hard times, I think they’re seeking God out more. We have to tell people God is our answer, and so we have to turn to Him because He says things are going to happen in the nations, and we’re one of the nations. … There’s no hope sometimes if you look in the natural, but with God, all things are possible, and He’s our hope.”

Is it possible we’ve all been missing something extraordinary in life? Can we really discover and understand the secret to everything? Joe Kovacs has just written an inspiring and soon-to-be-released book, “REACHING GOD SPEED: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything.” It will open your eyes to God’s presence in all aspects of life, including songs on the radio, movies, the news, and even your personal activities in your own life!

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker