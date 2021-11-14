It’s no secret that I’m not a fan of Fox News. I didn’t think they were honest media before the 2020 election, but after their anti-Trump coverage leading up to the election and following it, I haven’t turned on the channel even once. Yes, I’ll occasionally catch clips from Tucker Carlson and a few others online, but I consider the majority of the network, especially leadership in the organization, controlled opposition who do just enough to keep conservatives from jumping ship.

We do use foxnews.com as a source simply because among the “right-leaning” news outlets they have the resources to provide fast coverage of national and international topics. As much as we’d love to have correspondents in every major city to lean on, we’re stuck with Fox News as a source. That may change after the absolute massacre of their credibility they committed today when they initially called New York City protesters of the vaccine mandates “white nationalists.”

They’ve since stealth edited the post, but the initial Tweet is still live as of the posting of this article:

The original headline for the article was, “Antifa members clash with White nationalists over COVID vaccine mandate outside NYC’s Gracie Mansion.” It has since been changed to, “Antifa members clash with anti-vaccine protesters outside NYC’s Gracie Mansion.”

The original article claimed Nick Fuentes organized the protest. He and all mentions of “white nationalists” have been scrubbed from the new version of the article. The original version focused on the Fuentes group, barely mentioning the medical tyranny that was the real reason behind the protest. It’s clear from the opening paragraphs of the original story that the author and others at Fox News are sympathetic to “Antifa protesters” and supportive of the medical tyranny manifesting as vaccine mandates.

Here are the original opening paragraphs:

Antifa protesters and a White nationalist group appeared to clash at an anti-vaccine mandate protest held outside of Gracie Mansion in New York City on Saturday night. Far-right activist Nick Fuentes organized the protest against vaccine mandates outside of Gracie Mansion on Saturday night, where Antifa groups also showed up to confront his group, the “Groyper Army.” The Anti-Defamation League considers the “Groyper Army” as a white supremacist group. “Like the alt right and other white supremacists, Groypers believe they are working to defend against demographic and cultural changes that are destroying the “true America”—a white, Christian nation,” the ADL’s website states. The event comes amid a wave of anti-vaccine mandate protests in New York City and around the country. United Against Racism and Racism NYC posted a “Call to Action!” on Friday night, urging supporters to confront the white nationalists who planned to show up this weekend. “Saturday, 11/13, 4pm, 86th/East End Ave. Nick Fuentes and all white nationalists out of NYC!! Defend the BLM memorial vigil! Come with a buddy,” the group tweeted.

Fox News as an organization supports the vaccine mandates. They quietly support Antifa’s “activism” against the anti-mandate movement. They can stealth-edit all they want, but their original intentions reflect their actual perspectives.

