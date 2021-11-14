Townhall Media/Julio Rosas Recent reports revealed that Mexican drug cartels are taking full advantage of President Joe Biden’s border crisis, and it’s getting even more deadly. I previously wrote about how Biden’s immigration policies are empowering the cartels , which have benefitted from increased business with smuggling, and human and drug trafficking. But now the situation has become even more dire, with cartels carrying out murders on U.S. soil with impunity. Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said that on October 26, his agency discovered a woman who was presumably murdered by Mexican cartel operatives in Texas and that they believed she was mutilated, raped, and tortured before being killed. He told Fox News : “These criminal organizations come across from Mexico to the US side and they murder individuals. We’ve had several incidents that have taken place along the border using professional-type weapons. Very professional and methodical about how they do it and then they go back to Mexico.” The official explained that cartels typically carry out these gruesome murders to send a message to their rivals. But previously, they hadn’t committed these atrocities on U.S. soil. Fox News’ Sara Carter also chimed in on the […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

