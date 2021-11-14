Source: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews NBC business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle dismissed concerns over rising inflation in the U.S., arguing Sunday that Americans are better off financially because people saved more during the coronavirus pandemic. After acknowledging data released last week by the Labor Department showing that inflation, rising 6.2 percent in the last year, reached a 31-year high, Ruhle claimed that people do not have a more difficult time paying for groceries, gasoline and other necessities than in years past. “While nobody likes to pay more, on average, we have the money to do so. Household savings hit a record high over the pandemic. We didn’t really have anywhere to go out and spend. And as we said a moment ago, we’re expecting retail sales this holiday season to break records,” Ruhle told host Willie Geist on NBC’s “Sunday Today.” “For those who own their homes and the value of our homes are up,” she continued. “And while the stock market isn’t the economy, you have over half of American households with some investment in the markets and the markets have hit record highs.” Inflation airhead: NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle says the “dirty little secret” of people complaining about paying higher prices for food […]

