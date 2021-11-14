Vaxx-tyrants in mainstream media have another victim to add to their growing list after a scheme to promote the jabs to Aboriginal tribes quickly turned into the death of a beloved elder. The promotion has since been removed and memory holed.

According to Free West Media:

A 65-year-old elder of the Aboriginal Australian Wakkawakka ethnic tribe in the state of Queensland, died after receiving a second mRNA shot. The tribal elder, Bevan Costello had been persuaded by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) to promote the jab in his community – by taking it himself.

Costello, from Cherbourg, died six days after getting the second experimental Covid injection, believing he was doing the right thing for his people. ABC and government health officials had convinced Costello to talk vaccine hesitant Aborigines into taking the shot. ABC announced that he had taken it “to protect himself and his community”, repeating the usual scripted vaccine sales pitch from the government.

With the number of unvaccinated across the globe dwindling and the holdouts seeming to be unmoved by efforts to convince them it’s okay to inject an experimental drug into their system, governments and media have turned to more aggressive approaches. Governments and private companies are going down the mandate road, forcing millions to choose between their vaccine concerns and their livelihood.

As for media, they have been using a combination of shaming and gaslighting, but “trusted source” promotion has become much more common. They believe that by getting respected people like celebrities and community leaders to get publicly jabbed, it will convince skeptics that they’re in the wrong. If reputable people are doing it, why isn’t everyone else? That’s the mindset. Bevan Costello payed the ultimate price.

Free West Media continued:

In the televised interview, Costello recounted how he had become “more confident” because of being fully vaccinated. He explained that he was a diabetic and that the vaccine would protect him against contracting Covid-19. According to ABC, the residents of Cherbourg have a particularly low vaccination rate, at only 4,6 percent fully-vaccinated as of September 9. Officials blamed “vaccine myths”.

Queensland authorities also blamed the unvaccinated for prolonging lockdowns and Covid deaths. The Cherbourg Aboriginal Settlement, a rural town northwest of Brisbane and home to Queensland’s third largest Aboriginal community, has a population of 1269 people, of whom 99 percent identified as Indigenous Australians.

Known as “Uncle Bevan” in his community, he received his second Pfizer mRNA injection around September 9 at a local pop-up vaccination station, according to ABC. He told the journalists that many of his fellow Wakkawakka tribe members were too afraid to take the jab due to “misunderstanding of the information, mostly on social media”. Officials even accused the Wakkawakka tribe of allowing “a lot of false information to fly around”.

But it appears as if the tribal elder had instead misunderstood the intentions of the media and Australian government in having him promote an experimental and in his case deadly jab. ABC quickly dropped the promotional clip featuring the Aboriginal leader after he died from the shot.

As we’ve grown accustomed to in recent months, this story is getting dropped in the memory hole faster than Dunkaccino. ABC has distanced themselves from the story and even the community itself. Nobody in mainstream media reported on the story in or out of Australia. Free West Media continued:

Details about Uncle Bevan’s passing in the media are scant. The Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council Facebook page posted two announcements six hours apart about his death on September 14 and 15. The first noted his “sudden passing” while the second described it as a “sudden death”.

But even as media does the best it can to tilt every Covid and “vaccine” story towards promoting universal jabs, it’s world governments who are doing the most damage. They’re segregating society and forcing people to choose between living the rest of their lives as the dastardly “unclean” who aren’t allowed to participate in society or getting injected with a drug that has mountains of data proving it’s unsafe.

It’s not just a question of safety. Freedom itself hangs in the balance as authoritarianism is normalized. Australia has been leading the charge to establish a dystopian future in which those who choose medical freedom have the rest of their freedoms revoked.

The head of the Australian Medical Association in Queensland meanwhile threatened the unvaccinated with fines, fraud charges and apartheid. “Life will be miserable without being vaccinated. You won’t be able to hide,” warned Dr. Chris Perry. On Channel 9 in Australia he called those who had decided against the shot “crazy”.

Even those who have an exemption from mandatory vaccination will face difficulties, as they “won’t be able to get a doctor to sign [that] off,” Perry said. Vaccine mandates have been extended in the state to include all private healthcare staff. People have been given until December 15 to get double-jabbed and present proof in order to continue to work.

“You won’t be able to go anywhere for any entertainment,” Perry added, pointing out that only the fully vaccinated would be allowed “into most venues.” To those who don’t have a certificate, he said: “You will have a very, very lonely life.”

In the state of Victoria, thousands of Australians took to the streets in Melbourne to protest both a vaccination mandate and a bill that would give Victoria State Prime Minister Daniel Andrews greater powers to declare a pandemic and impose more lockdowns.

A large group of protesters, including children and the elderly, carried Australian flags and marched through Melbourne’s central business district on Saturday, demanding the removal of their Prime Minister.

Craig Kelly, United Australia Party MP for Hughes Constituency (NSW), attended the demonstration and commented on social media that the demonstration was “against tyranny,” “against dictators,” and “against human rights abusers”.

Kelly wrote on social media that the demonstration was “against tyranny,” “against dictators,” and “against human rights abusers,” apparently alluding to Andrews.

As we continue to expose the lies, they’re mounting up faster than we in truthful independent media can cover. Fighting the good fight against this existential threat is growing more challenging every day.

