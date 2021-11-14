It’s travel season. Thanksgiving and Christmas mean more Americans are hopping on planes and visiting loved ones than any other time of the year. This particular travel season is set to be whopper with millions of Americans planning on taking to the skies.

If Democrats get their way, only the privileged “fully vaccinated” will be able to enjoy their families while the segregated unvaxxed are relegated to taking the bus. According to Yahoo! News:

Democratic lawmakers are urging President Joe Biden to require that all airline passengers either show proof of full vaccination against the coronavirus or a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a domestic flight.

The request was made in a letter, signed by more than 30 Democrats that was sent to Biden November 11.

“This is a necessary and long overdue step toward ensuring all Americans feel safe and confident while traveling and reduce the chances of yet another devastating winter surge,” the Democrats wrote in the letter.

As we’ve long said, medical tyranny will continue to expand until enough Americans stand up and force them to stop. Politicians in general and Democrats in particular love flexing their authoritarian muscles, and that means making no-win situations until they’re able to codify their draconian measures. Millions are already being forced to choose between jab or job. Now, the prospects of being able to travel easily are being threatened.

It may only be 30 Democrats who have signed up so far, but if one were to poll all Democrats on Capitol Hill, they’d be hard pressed to find one who would outright oppose such a measure. That tells us that we might be able to make it through this particular season without a law regarding travel and forced vaccinations, but if Pandemic Panic Theater is allowed to continue we can expect a parting blow next year from Democrats before they lose control of the House and Senate.

Image via BR Proud.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn