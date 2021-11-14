A demonstrator holds a placard reading, “No to compulsory vaccination,” during a protest against COVID-19 vaccine lockdowns in Vienna, Austria, on Nov. 14, 2021. (Georg Hockmuth/APA/AFP via Getty Images) Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg on Sunday announced the country is placing millions of people who aren’t fully vaccinated for COVID-19 on lockdown starting Monday.
About 65 percent of the Central European nation’s population is vaccinated, according to government data. Under the measures revealed on Sunday, unvaccinated people are ordered to stay at home except for limited reasons.
The rules, the government said, will be enforced by police officers who will be out on the streets carrying out spot-checks on people who are in public. Unvaccinated people are already excluded from entertainment venues, bars, restaurants, and similar venues and businesses.
“We are not taking this step lightly but it is necessary,” Schallenberg told a news conference announcing the new measures.
Schallenberg admitted that the government essentially “told one-third of the population: you will not leave your apartment any more apart from for certain reasons. That is a massive reduction in contacts between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.”
Now, unvaccinated people can only leave their homes for a limited number of reasons like going to work or […]
