On Friday The Gateway Pundit spoke with Jan-6 Political Prisoner Jeremy Brown who is being held without bail or trial in Pinellas County Florida. Jeremy is charged with a misdemeanor trespassing violation for standing NEAR the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

** You can support Jeremy Brown’s fundraising efforts here .

As we reported months ago, Jeremy Brown refused to be an informant for the dirty FBI — They wanted him to be one of their operatives at the Jan. 6 Trump rallies. He refused them so they stormed his home at 3:45 PM on Thursday, September 30th and arrested him on bogus misdemeanor charges.

The FBI sent 20 vehicles for his arrest. DHS and Pinellas County law enforcement were also present. The FBI was in Jeremy’s home for 5-and-a-half hours looking for evidence. We were told the FBI did not read Jeremy his rights.

TRENDING: Cardiologist Who Said He ‘Won’t Cry at Funeral’ For “Selfish” Unvaccinated People Suddenly Dies in His Sleep 2 Weeks After 3rd Covid Jab

Jeremy was charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor. The judge recently refused to release Jeremy Brown from jail for standing outside the US Capitol and rescuing a woman on Jan. […]