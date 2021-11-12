According to Deadline , Zaslav has vowed to be “very hands on.” He has to do something dramatic. If merged today ‘Shark Week’ would eclipse every show on @cnn by a mile. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) November 11, 2021 Nicosia also says that another option being floated is replacing poorly performing […]

After CNN ratings crashed through the floor once again in October – with not one single show averaging at least 1 million viewers , a major shakeup is in the works at the network. According to Deadline , Discovery chief David Zaslav – who is widely expected to assume stewardship of CNN after its merger with WarnerMedia is complete – has kept his public comments on the failing news network close the the vest. When asked by Deadline what he thinks will happen with honcho Jeff Zucker, Zaslav said “Jeff’s a good friend and I like him a lot.” But according to Jon Nicosia – former Mediaite and IJR managing editor (and former breaking news editor at the DC Examiner) – CNN is going to revert to a 100% news channel, and a “good number” of CNN ‘s “talent/staff” will be fired as part of a major shakeup .

