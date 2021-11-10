Former Pfizer employee Karen Kingston told Dr. Bryan Ardis that the Food and Drug Administration‘s (FDA) emergency use authorization of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine was part of a conspiracy to harm children. She made this claim during the Nov. 3 episode of “The Dr. Ardis Show” on Brighteon.TV.

Ardis had strong words for the FDA advisers who voted in favor of allowing the vaccine to be injected into children aged five to 11. “Shame on the FDA committee members who voted yes to inject five- to 11-year-old Americans. I actually am so disgusted. I think you’re all complicit in any murder of children who die from myocarditis as a result of this. Citizens in this country should hold you accountable,” he said.

Kingston agreed with Ardis, saying: “This is nothing short of conspiring to commit aggravated assault and murder of children and adults through coercion. That’s what the FDA is doing. These are all criminal acts.”

She quoted the Pfizer vaccine’s Aug. 23 approval letter, which mentioned the risk of myocarditis or heart muscle inflammation. Kingston said: “If you take a look at the FDA approval letter, it says ‘a known serious risk of myocarditis.’ So this is not a side effect, this is intentional. They are intentionally inflicting harm, inflammation, morbidity and mortality upon our children and our military.”

According to the former Pfizer employee, there is a more sinister purpose to the vaccine approval.

“I think it’s actually [a] plot to do harm. You actually are plotting and intentionally wanting to hurt children and teenagers, or you’re being bought off or bribed. Regardless, you’re complicit in the maiming and injuring of children,” she said. (Related: Covid vaccines harmed and killed more teens in 2021 than all other FDA-approved vaccines combined.)

“I feel that people need to understand that they were deeply betrayed. I mean – some people got two shots [and] a booster, [but] they’re still wearing masks … [and] getting PCR tests. This is not for your health, this is for you to be obedient to a sickness program.”

Kingston: No shot is superior to children’s natural immunity

Kingston also pointed out that no vaccine can surpass the protection granted by children’s own immune systems. “It’s very clear that it is clinically and statistically impossible to make a vaccine that’s more effective than a child’s or teenager’s natural immune response,” she said.

“Their natural immune system – what God gave them – is more powerful than this computer-generated artificial intelligence genetic code that generates disease-causing spike proteins in your body. The whole thing is just beyond criminal.”

Kingston’s comments on children’s natural immunity mirrored her sentiments during her Nov. 2 appearance on “Real Talk with Dr. Eric Nepute” on Brighteon.TV. She emphasized to the Missouri-based chiropractor that children’s natural immunity trumps the protection afforded by vaccines.

She told Nepute: “Children do not get SARS-CoV-2 and they don’t develop COVID-19, so it’s statistically and clinically impossible to develop a vaccine that’s going to be more powerful than their natural immune system. Why would we then inject them with a synthetic viral code to infect their bodies [and] override their natural immune system?”

“It’s nothing more than to harm the children, to kill the children. There’s no scientific or medical argument to vaccinate children. They don’t get [COVID-19] and they don’t infect other people,” Kingston continued.

Ardis mentioned that injecting children with the Pfizer vaccine goes against the precepts of the Nuremberg Code. “The Nuremberg Code consists of 10 points of ethics around human experimentation that were designated back in 1947 and adopted worldwide,” he said.

“You can’t use an experimental drug on humans without providing informed content to the individuals. You have to give them all the benefits and all the risks associated with these. Intellectually, he has [to have] enough information to let you experiment on them with this drug.”

The code puts informed consent first and foremost. Its first point explicitly states that persons “should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.”

Ardis pointed out: “Do you really think a five- to 11-year-old child has the ability to give you informed consent? Children are at zero risk of death from COVID-19 or any other cold virus on the planet. These things are upsetting.”

The host of “The Dr. Ardis Show” emphasized that the FDA advisers who voted yes to inject the COVID-19 vaccine into young children should be “held accountable worldwide to an international health crime court.”

He said: “It is what it is – crimes against all humanity. This is maiming and murdering on a grand scale.” (Related: Dr. Bryan Ardis: FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine for kids despite being aware of its risks – Brighteon.TV.)

Watch the full Nov. 3 episode of “The Dr. Ardis Show” featuring Karen Kingston below. “The Dr. Ardis Show” airs every Wednesday at 10-11 a.m. on Brighteon.TV.

VaccineWars.com has more articles about the dangers of injecting the COVID-19 shot in children.

